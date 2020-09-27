The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
3. “Troubled Blood,” Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
4. “The Lying Life of Adults,” Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
5. “Piranesi,” Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
7. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
8. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
9. “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Rage,” Bob Woodward, S&S
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “Disloyal,” Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
4. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, S&S
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. “Compromised,” Peter Strzok, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
8. “Eat a Peach,” David Chang, Gabe Ulla, Clarkson Potter
9. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
10. “Vesper Flights,” Helen MacDonald, Grove Press