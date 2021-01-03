The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
3. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
5. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
10. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
7. “Bag Man,” Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz, Crown
8. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown