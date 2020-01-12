Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
4. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
5. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
6. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
7. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
8. “Disappearing Earth,” Julia Phillips, Knopf
9. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
10. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
5. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
6. “Strange Planet,” Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
7. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
8. “Erosion: Essays of Undoing,” Terry Tempest Williams, Sarah Crichton Books
9. “The Little Winter Book of Gnomes,” Kirsten Sevig, Countryman Press
10. “The Illustrated Herbiary: Guidance and Rituals from 36 Bewitching Botanicals,” Maia Toll, Kate O’Hara (Illus.), Storey Publishing