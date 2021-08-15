Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King, Scribner
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. “The Final Girl Support Group,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
10. “Afterparties: Stories,” Anthony Veasna So, Ecco
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
6. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
9. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
10. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books