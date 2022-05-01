Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. “Fevered Star,” Rebecca Roanhorse, Gallery/Saga Press
3. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
4. “The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan, Scribner
5. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
8. “French Braid,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
9. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
10. “The Diamond Eye,” Kate Quinn, Morrow
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir,” Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole,” Susan Cain, Crown
6. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath,” Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
8. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf