The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from Indie-Bound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
3. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
4. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
5. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. “The Last Graduate,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
7. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
8. “The Madness of Crowds,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. “Matrix,” Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
10. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Peril,” Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, S&S
2. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
3. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
5. “There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century,” Fiona Hill, Mariner Books
6. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach, Norton
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
9. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf