The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run,” James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
2. “Shadows Reel,” C.J. Box, Putnam
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
7. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
8. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
9. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor
10. “One Italian Summer,” Rebecca Serle, Atria
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss,” Amy Bloom, Random House
6. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk,” Sasha Sasha taqwéseblu LaPointe LaPointe, Counterpoint
9. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
10. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books