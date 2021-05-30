Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
5. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. “Great Circle,” Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
9. “Whereabouts,” Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
10. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet,” John Green, Dutton
2. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
5. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
6. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonnig, Random House
8. “Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment,” Cass Sunstein, Daniel Kahneman and Olivier Sibony, Little, Brown Spark
9. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
10. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press