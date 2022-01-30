Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “To Paradise,” Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
4. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
7. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
9. “The Maid,” Nita Prose, Ballantine
10. “The Paris Bookseller,” Kerri Maher, Berkley
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
3. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin, Harper
4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
6. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
9. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett, Harper