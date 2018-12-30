Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Unsheltered,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “There There,” Tommy Orange, Knopf
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” Amor Towles, Viking
5. “Kingdom of the Blind,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
6. “The Travelling Cat Chronicles,” Hiro Arikawa, Berkley
7. “The Reckoning,” John Grisham, Doubleday
8. “Fire & Blood,” George R.R. Martin, Doug Wheatley (Illus.), Bantam
9. “The Overstory,” Richard Powers, Norton
10. “Washington Black,” Esi Edugyan, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
3. “How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals,” Sy Montgomery, Rebecca Green (Illus.), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
4. “The Good Neighbor,” Maxwell King, Abrams Press
5. “Fear: Trump in the White House,” Bob Woodward, S&S
6. “The Library Book,” Susan Orlean, S&S
7. “Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane,” the staff of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” S&S
8. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books
9. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life,” Jane Sherron de Hart, Knopf
10. “These Truths: A History of the United States,” Jill Lepore, Norton