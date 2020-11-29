The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Rhythm of War,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
2. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
3. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
5. “Dearly,” Margaret Atwood, Ecco
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “Moonflower Murders,” Anthony Horowitz, Harper
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
10. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the Dial Press
5. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection,” Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
6. “Douglas Fir: The Story of the West’s Most Remarkable Tree,” Stephen Arno, Carl Fiedler, Zoe Keller (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
7. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
9. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
10. “One Life,” Megan Rapinoe, Penguin Press