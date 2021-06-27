The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
6. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
7. “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison, Algonquin Books
8. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
9. “The Sweetness of Water,” Nathan Harris, Little, Brown
10. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
4. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
5. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
6. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
8. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
9. “How the Word Is Passed,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
10. “On Juneteenth,” Annette Gordon-Reed, Liveright