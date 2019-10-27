Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
4. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “Ninth House,” Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
6. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
7. “The Topeka School,” Ben Lerner, FSG
8. “Imaginary Friend,” Stephen Chbosky, Grand Central
9. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “Red at the Bone,” Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
2. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “Year of the Monkey,” Patti Smith, Knopf
5. “The Book of Gutsy Women,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S
6. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
7. “Permanent Record,” Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
8. “Know My Name: A Memoir,” Chanel Miller, Viking
9. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper