The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Exhalation: Stories,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
4. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. “Dear Edward,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
8. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. “Agent Running in the Field,” John le Carre, Viking
10. “The Topeka School,” Ben Lerner, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
3. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
4. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
5. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
6. “The Blue Zones Kitchen,” Dan Buettner, National Geographic
7. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
8. “Strange Planet,” Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
9. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
10. “Race of Aces: WWII’s Elite Airmen and the Epic Battle to Become the Master of the Sky,” John R. Bruning, Hachette Books