Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
7. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
9. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
5. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
6. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
7. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” Bono, Knopf
8. “A Book of Days,” Patti Smith, Random House
9. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
