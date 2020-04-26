The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
2. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
3. “Redhead by the Side of the Road,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
5. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
6. “Writers & Lovers,” Lily King, Grove Press
7. “Valentine,” Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper
8. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
9. “Simon the Fiddler,” Paulette Jiles, Morrow
10. “The Boy from the Woods,” Harlan Coben, Grand Central
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. “Hidden Valley Road,” Robert Kolker, Doubleday
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir,” Madeleine Albright, Harper
7. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
8. “Dining In,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
9. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books
10. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown