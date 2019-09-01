The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. “Inland,” Tea Obreht, Random House
4. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
6. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
7. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
8. “Chances Are ...,” Richard Russo, Knopf
9. “The New Girl,” Daniel Silva, Harper
10. “Hollow Kingdom,” Kira Jane Buxton, Grand Central
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,”Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper
5. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
6. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
7. “Everything Is F---ed,” Mark Manson, Harper
8. “The Second Mountain,” David Brooks, Random House
9. “The Moment of Lift,” Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
10. “The Source of Self-Regard,” Toni Morrison, Knopf