The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
November 6, 2022
1. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
2. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
4. “No Plan B,” Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
5. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
6. “Liberation Day,” George Saunders, Random House
7. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham, Doubleday
8. “Lucy by the Sea,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
10. “The Last Chairlift,” John Irving, Simon & Schuster
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
4. “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human,” Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
5. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham, Random House
6. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. “Healing Through Words,” Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
9. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
