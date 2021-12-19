The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
5. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
6. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
7. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
8. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
6. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman, Dutton
7. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
8. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach, Norton
9. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf