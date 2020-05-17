The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
2. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. “If It Bleeds,” Stephen King, Scribner
4. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
6. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
7. “The End of October,” Lawrence Wright, Knopf
8. “All Adults Here,” Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “Walk the Wire,” David Baldacci, Grand Central
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
5. “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza,” Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press
6. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
7. “Hidden Valley Road,” Robert Kolker, Doubleday
8. “Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking,” Bill Buford, Knopf
9. “Pelosi,” Molly Ball, Holt
10. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown