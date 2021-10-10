The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
3. “The Last Graduate,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
4. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
5. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
6. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
7. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty, Holt
8. “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Ruth Ozeki, Viking
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “The Man Who Died Twice,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, S&S
2. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear),” Kate Bowler, Random House
4. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach, Norton
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
8. “Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography,” Laurie Woolever, Ecco
9. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House