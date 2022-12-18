The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
7. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
8. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
9. “Babel,” R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
10. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
5. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
6. “Trees of the West: An Artist’s Guide,” Molly Hashimoto, Mountaineers Books
7. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
8. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
9. “A Book of Days,” Patti Smith, Random House
10. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
