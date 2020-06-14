The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
4. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
5. “Fair Warning,” Michael Connelly, Little Brown
6. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
7. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
8. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
9. “All Adults Here,” Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
10. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
2. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
8. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
9. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
10. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown