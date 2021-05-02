The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
5. “First Person Singular,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “When the Stars Go Dark,” Paula McLain, Ballantine
9. “The Night Always Comes,” Willy Vlautin, Harper
10. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Crown
5. “Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson, Holt
6. “Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat,” Molly Baz, Clarkson Potter
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations,” Jonny Sun, Harper Perennial
10. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S