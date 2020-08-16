The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Harrow the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
3. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
5. “Migrations,” Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
6. “The Death of Vivek Oji,” Akwaeke Emezi, Riverhead Books
7. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. “The Order,” Daniel Silva, Harper
9. “Luster,” Raven Leilani, FSG
10. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
3. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
6. “Begin Again,” Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
7. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World