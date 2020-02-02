The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
4. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
5. “Agency,” William Gibson, Berkley
6. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
7. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
8. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. “Turn Around Time,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America,” Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen,” Dan Buettner, National Geographic
3. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
5. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
6. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
7. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
10. “Say Nothing,” Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday