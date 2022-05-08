The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. “Nettle & Bone,” T. Kingfisher, Tor
5. “The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan, Scribner
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Spear,” Nicola Griffith, Tordotcom
8. “City on Fire,” Don Winslow, Morrow
9. “French Braid,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
10. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth,” The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases,” Paul Holes, Celadon Books
8. “I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood,” Jessi Klein, Harper
9. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
10. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis, HarperOne