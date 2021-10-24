The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
3. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
4. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
5. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
6. “Silverview,” John le Carré, Viking
7. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
8. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
9. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
10. “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Ruth Ozeki, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” Adam Schiff, Random House
2. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
4. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
5. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman, Dutton
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
8. “There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century,” Fiona Hill, Mariner Books
9. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
10. “Peril,” Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, S&S