The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
4. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” Mitch Albom, Harper
8. “Silverview,” John le Carré, Viking
9. “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. “The Judge’s List,” John Grisham, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
2. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
3. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach, Norton
4. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman, Dutton
5. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
6. “Peril,” Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
7. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
8. “Renegades: Born in the USA,” Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
9. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
10. “Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive,” Philipp Dettmer, Random House