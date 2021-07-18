The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison, Algonquin Books
7. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
8. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
9. “Falling,” T.J. Newman, Avid Reader Press/S&S
10. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
5. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “How the Word Is Passed,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
8. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
9. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
10. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown