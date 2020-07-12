The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Indie-Bound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
3. “A Burning,” Megha Majumdar, Knopf
4. “Deacon King Kong,” James McBride, Riverhead Books
5. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
7. “Sex and Vanity,” Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
9. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
10. “The Empire of Gold,” S.A. Chakraborty, Harper Voyager
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
2. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
3. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. “The Room Where It Happened,” John Bolton, S&S
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “I’m Still Here,” Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
7. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “Hood Feminism,” Mikki Kendall, Viking
10. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” Eddie S. Glaude, Crown