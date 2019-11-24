The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
4. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
5. “Blue Moon,” Lee Child, Delacorte Press
6. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
7. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. “Nothing to See Here,” Kevin Wilson, Ecco
9. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
3. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
4. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
5. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
6. “Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World,” Ian Wright, The Experiment
7. “Little Weirds,” Jenny Slate, Little Brown
8. “The Witches Are Coming,” Lindy West, Hachette Books
9. “Me,” Elton John, Holt
10. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism