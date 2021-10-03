The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
2. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
3. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
4. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Ruth Ozeki, Viking
7. “The Madness of Crowds,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
8. “Daughter of the Morning Star,” Craig Johnson, Viking
9. “Matrix,” Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
10. “The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All,” Josh Ritter, Hanover Square Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, S&S
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach, Norton
4. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
5. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
6. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
8. “The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People,” Rick Bragg, Knopf
9. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis, Norton
10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf