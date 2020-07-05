The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “Death in Her Hands,” Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
4. “A Burning,” Megha Majumdar, Knopf
5. “Fair Warning,” Michael Connelly, Little Brown
6. “Deacon King Kong,” James McBride, Riverhead Books
7. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
9. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
10. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
2. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” John Bolton, S&S
3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
5. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
6. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
8. “I’m Still Here,” Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
9. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
10. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House