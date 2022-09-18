The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
2. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. “The Marriage Portrait,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. “The Ink Black Heart,” Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
5. “Hell and Back” Craig Johnson, Viking
6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
7. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
8. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
9. “A Prayer for the Crown-Shy,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
10. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
6. “Solito: A Memoir,” Javier Zamora, Hogarth
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
9. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
10. “Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond with the Natural World,” Karen Armstrong, Knopf
