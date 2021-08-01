Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
5. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva, Harper
8. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. “The Book of Accidents,” Chuck Wendig, Del Rey
10. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
4. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
6. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
7. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. “Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors,” Amber Share, Plume
10. “Fox and I,” Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau