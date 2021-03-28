The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “We Begin at the End,” Chris Whitaker, Holt
7. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. “Win,” Harlan Coben, Grand Central
9. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
10. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “Dusk, Night, Dawn,” Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
4. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
5. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World
6. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf
7. “This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism,” Don Lemon, Little, Brown
8. “The Book of Delights: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
9. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
10. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books