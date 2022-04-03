The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A Sunlit Weapon,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “Run, Rose, Run,” James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
4. “French Braid,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor
7. “House of Sky and Breath,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
9. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
10. “Love & Saffron,” Kim Fay, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
3. “Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir,” Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
5. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
6. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk,” Sasha TaqʷšƏblu LaPointe, Counterpoint
9. “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life,” Arthur C. Brooks, Portfolio
10. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG