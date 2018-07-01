The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. "The President Is Missing," Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Little Brown
2. "There There," Tommy Orange, Knopf
3. "A Gentleman in Moscow," Amor Towles, Viking
4. "The Power," Naomi Alderman, Little Brown
5. "Warlight," Michael Ondaatje, Knopf
6. "The Outsider," Stephen King, Scribner
7. "Little Fires Everywhere," Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
8. "Island of the Mad," Laurie R. King, Bantam
9. "The Death of Mrs. Westaway," Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
10. "Florida," Lauren Groff, Riverhead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Calypso," David Sedaris, Little Brown
2. "Educated," Tara Westover, Random House
3. "How to Change Your Mind," Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
5. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---," Mark Manson, Harper
6. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," Michelle McNamara, Harper
7. "The Soul of America," Jon Meacham, Random House
8. "Born a Crime," Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
9. "The Order of Time," Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead
10. "The Hidden Life of Trees," Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books