The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Outlawed,” Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
3. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
5. “The Prophets,” Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
10. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
3. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House
4. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “Mediocre,” Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
9. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
10. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books