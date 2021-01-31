The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
6. “The Prophets,” Robert Jones Jr., Putnam
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. “Detransition, Baby,” Torrey Peters, One World
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the Dial Press
5. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House
7. “Mediocre,” Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
8. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
9. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
10. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books