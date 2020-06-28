The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett
3. “Devolution,” Max Brooks
4. “Deacon King Kong,” James McBride
5. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead
6. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett
7. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd
8. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid
9. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires,” Grady Hendrix
10. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson
3. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi
4. “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” Austin Channing Brown
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle
6. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates
7. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.)
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy
9. “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America,” Stacey Abrams
10. “Breath,” James Nestor