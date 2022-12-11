Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books
2. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
7. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
8. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “Galatea: A Short Story,” Madeline Miller, Ecco
Hardcover nonfiction
1.”The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files” Deb Perelman, Knopf
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
5. “Trees of the West: An Artist’s Guide,” Molly Hashimoto, Mountaineers Books
6. “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human,” Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
7. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
8. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
9. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
10. “A Book of Days,” Patti Smith, Random House
