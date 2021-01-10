The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
3. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
4. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “A Children’s Bible,” Lydia Millet, Norton
9. “Perestroika in Paris,” Jane Smiley, Knopf
10. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “Mediocre,” Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
6. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
7. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown