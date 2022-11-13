The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
2. “The World We Make,” N. K. Jemisin, Orbit
3. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
5. “Liberation Day,” George Saunders, Random House
6. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
7. “Shuna’s Journey,” Hayao Miyazaki, Alex Dudok de Wit (Transl.), First Second
8. “The Last Chairlift,” John Irving, Simon & Schuster
9. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
10. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham, Random House
4. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
5. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
6. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,’ Bono, Knopf
7. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
8. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” Matthew Perry, Flatiron Books
9. “How We Live Is How We Die,” Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
10. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
