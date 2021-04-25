The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
5. “First Person Singular,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “The Night Always Comes,” Willy Vlautin, Harper
8. “When the Stars Go Dark,” Paula McLain, Ballantine
9. “The Lost Apothecary,” Sarah Penner, Park Row
10. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Broken Horses: A Memoir,” Brandi Carlile, Crown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty,” Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” John Boehner, St. Martin’s
7. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
8. “Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson, Holt
9. “The Book of Delights,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World