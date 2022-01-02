The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
5. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
6. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
8. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
9. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
4. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
5. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
6. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
7. “Renegades: Born in the USA,” Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett, Harper
10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf