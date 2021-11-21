Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
6. “The Dark Hours,” Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
7. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
8. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
9. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
10. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
2. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
3. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” Adam Schiff, Random House
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach, Norton
6. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
7. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
8. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman, Dutton
9. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” Paul McCartney, Liveright
10. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir,” Joy Harjo, Norton