Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
6. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Bag Man,” Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz, Crown
5. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. “Modern Comfort Food,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
8. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
9. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
10. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown