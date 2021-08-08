The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
5. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva, Harper
9. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
10. “Goldenrod: Poems,” Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
4. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
6. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
8. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
10. “The Comfort Book,” Matt Haig, Penguin Life